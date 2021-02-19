Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,052 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,571. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.39.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

