Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 35,300 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.19% of Amarin worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 38,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929,340. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -150.97 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

In other news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

