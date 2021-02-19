Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 39,509 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,509 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,260,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.06. 9,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,276. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.