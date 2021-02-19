Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 92,630 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,630 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.81. 31,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

