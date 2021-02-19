Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.46% of Restaurant Brands International worth $85,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.32.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

