Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 356,445 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of Restaurant Brands International worth $93,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

