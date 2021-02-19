Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Trading Down 2.8%

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70. 50,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 76,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVG. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities raised shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) news, Director Wayne Hubert acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$36,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,333 shares in the company, valued at C$96,773.09.

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

