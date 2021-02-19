RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Down 1.2%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) shares were down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €15.82 ($18.61) and last traded at €15.82 ($18.61). Approximately 1,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.02 ($18.85).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 134.07.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

