Richard A. Lemmon Sells 2,722 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTEK traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.19. 656,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,448. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $144.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

