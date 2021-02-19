Rigel Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $572,344.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $572,344.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $244.79 or 0.00439502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00599197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00061596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00086068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00070297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00075098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.77 or 0.00396371 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

