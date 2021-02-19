Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $632.17

Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 632.17 ($8.26) and traded as high as GBX 651.85 ($8.52). Rightmove plc (RMV.L) shares last traded at GBX 647.60 ($8.46), with a volume of 1,961,562 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 623.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 632.17.

Rightmove plc (RMV.L) Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

