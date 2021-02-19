Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $82,000.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RMNI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.36. 197,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,209. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.36 million, a PE ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

