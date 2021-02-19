RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of RingCentral worth $42,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $423.62 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $59,057,361. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

