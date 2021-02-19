Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $37.62 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded up 49.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00525234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00086720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00081272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00419806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.