Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading 76% Higher Over Last Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $40.29 million and $8.89 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded up 76% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00522551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00059199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00074596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00080898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.18 or 0.00410811 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

