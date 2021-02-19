Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. 193,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

