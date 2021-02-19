Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Shares Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $53.13. Approximately 2,246,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 853,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

