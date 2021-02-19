River & Mercantile LLC Has $22.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

River & Mercantile LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,224 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

