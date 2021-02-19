RMPL Hits Market Capitalization of $770,256.21 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $770,256.21 and approximately $44,140.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00599197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00061596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00086068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00070297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00075098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.77 or 0.00396371 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 764,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,725 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

