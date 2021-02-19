ROAD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $708,832.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 81.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. ROAD has a market cap of $299,680.21 and $708,832.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 214.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00064400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00093175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00080744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00033804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00453698 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

ROAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

