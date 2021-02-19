Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $57.12. 451,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 484,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

