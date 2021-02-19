Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $10.54 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $108.37 million and $4.68 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $10.54 or 0.00019256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.36 or 0.00782452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00041964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00058510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020815 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00040953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.83 or 0.04684974 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

