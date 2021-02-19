Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $189.65 and last traded at $185.48, with a volume of 1045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.42.

The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total transaction of $707,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,378.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,086,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rogers by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.34 and a beta of 1.82.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.