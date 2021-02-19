Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Roku updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Roku stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.66. 106,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,550. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -534.42 and a beta of 1.95.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.74.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $3,233,366.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

