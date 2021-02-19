Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.92% of Roper Technologies worth $1,320,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $395.55 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.40.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.