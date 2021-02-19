Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,094,643 shares of company stock worth $194,043,480 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a PE ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

