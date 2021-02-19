RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 405,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 773,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$97.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54.

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds five option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in six contiguous gold prospective permits covering 254 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

