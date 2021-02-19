Rosenblatt Securities Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $560.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.74.

Roku stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.84 and a 200-day moving average of $270.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of -534.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,954 shares of company stock worth $299,644,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

