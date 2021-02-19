Roth Capital Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $75.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $6,757,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

