Rotten (ROT) 1-Day Volume Hits $330,850.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Rotten has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $330,850.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rotten has traded up 209.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.74 or 0.00748788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00042968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.04515978 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 58,661,482 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

