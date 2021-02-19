Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $14.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DREUF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$10.21 during trading on Friday. 1,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

