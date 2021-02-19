Royal Bank of Canada Increases Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.10.

EIF traded up C$0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.79. The company had a trading volume of 159,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,419. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$45.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

