Royal Bank of Canada Increases MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$47.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.50.

TSE MTY traded up C$1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.13. 92,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,613. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$58.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.34.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

