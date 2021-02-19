Royal Bank of Canada Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $47.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

MTYFF traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. 2,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

