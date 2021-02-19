Royal Bank of Canada Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $47.00

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

MTYFF traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. 2,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.