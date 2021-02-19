Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $23.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of OVV opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Ovintiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

