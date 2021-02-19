Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Toronto Dominion Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,224,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 3.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.42% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,661,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,717,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,491. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

