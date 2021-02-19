Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$211.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$211.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTC.A. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$193.13.

TSE CTC.A traded up C$3.24 on Friday, hitting C$179.02. 204,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$67.15 and a 1-year high of C$183.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

