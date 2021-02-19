Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €195.00 Price Target for Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV)

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €211.46 ($248.78).

ALV opened at €194.86 ($229.25) on Friday. Allianz SE has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €197.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €184.86.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

