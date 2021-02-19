Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDS-A. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.