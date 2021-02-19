Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Price Up 0%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.15. Approximately 1,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters.

