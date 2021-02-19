RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Up 16.7%

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 125,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 29,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$115.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99.

In other RTG Mining news, insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 532,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,426.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,335,746.50.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Mabilo and Bunawan properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

