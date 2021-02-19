Rupee Reaches One Day Volume of $231.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 298.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $404,020.47 and approximately $231.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 571.9% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 116.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,191,850 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

