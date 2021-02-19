Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 106,228 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,228 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $47,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

AMAT opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $121.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.