Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Newmont worth $58,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

