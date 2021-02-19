Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $49.14 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Arista Networks worth $49,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.32.

NYSE:ANET opened at $308.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.22 and a 200-day moving average of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

