Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,904 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $57,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

MAA stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

