Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 549,661 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 577.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,661 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Owens Corning worth $48,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 389,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,454,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $22,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

