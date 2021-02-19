Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $48,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

CMI opened at $241.67 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

