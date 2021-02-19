Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,493 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $49,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,783,000 after buying an additional 5,389,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,919 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 458.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,982,000 after purchasing an additional 348,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 469,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

