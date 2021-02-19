Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,491 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of The Blackstone Group worth $50,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 65.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

